Previous
Foraging Goldfinch by falcon11
Photo 2547

Foraging Goldfinch

I spent a lot of time stalking the Goldfinches in Bauer Park this afternoon, but this is the only shot I got.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
697% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JeannieC57 ace
Great capture ... this baby is almost ready for release. We rehabilitate injured wildlife and this fledgling was without parents. https://365project.org/jeanniec57/365/2024-09-02
September 2nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
September 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise