Photo 2547
Foraging Goldfinch
I spent a lot of time stalking the Goldfinches in Bauer Park this afternoon, but this is the only shot I got.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd September 2024 11:57am
nature
bird
garden
sunflower
goldfinch
bauer park
JeannieC57
ace
Great capture ... this baby is almost ready for release. We rehabilitate injured wildlife and this fledgling was without parents.
https://365project.org/jeanniec57/365/2024-09-02
September 2nd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
September 2nd, 2024
