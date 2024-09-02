Sign up
Previous
Photo 2697
Day 245: OK...please feed yourself !
This baby goldfinch thinks I am it's waitress feeding it every half an hour ... look at all the yummies I left for it. EAT !!!!!!!!!
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
JeannieC57
ace
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
2697
photos
23
followers
24
following
