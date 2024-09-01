Sign up
Photo 2696
Day 244: Give up?
There are things I like and things I hate ... I am at that point where I want to give up ... but I don't want to just yet ... I am trying to trust the process.
Does that make sense?
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
JeannieC57
ace
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
2697
photos
23
followers
24
following
738% complete
View this month »
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
