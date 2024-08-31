Previous
Day 243: Boring Turkey Tails? by jeanniec57
Day 243: Boring Turkey Tails?

This is what happens when it's raining and I am stuck inside. I don't mind a little rain but it's POURING !

Luckily, I snapped this before the deluge began !!!!!!!!!!!!!
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
