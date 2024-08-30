Previous
Day 242 Nature Takes Over by jeanniec57
Day 242 Nature Takes Over

We think we control what happens on this planet but nature always finds a way to take back what belongs to it.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Lana Hill
My favorite colors together. I love it. FAV
August 31st, 2024  
