Day 241: Red-Shouldered Hawk

This is Sir Peter ...he was hit by a car and due to wing injuries, will never fly again =( ...

BUT he will always have a "home" here at the environmental/wildlife rehabilitation center and will educate THOUSANDS on the perils these raptors face in our modern world.



Electrocution, persecution, window & car strikes, poisoning ... just to name a few.



He has lost his freedom but has gained a new purpose. It breaks my heart but the alternative isn't any better.