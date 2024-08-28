Previous
Day 240: What are you ?????????? by jeanniec57
Photo 2691

Day 240: What are you ??????????

I have no idea what this is ... it just showed up in my garden. I like it ... I wish I knew what it was. I can't wait to see it open. Or do whatever it is going to do!
JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
