Day 248: Did I Need Another Wine Glass? by jeanniec57
Day 248: Did I Need Another Wine Glass?

I stopped at the Dollar General for some office supplies and they have the Christmas stuff out ... I haven't gotten my fall decorations out yet !

I had to get this .... perfect for the wine cooler "Tiger's Blood" ! LOL
