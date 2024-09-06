Previous
Next
Day 249: New Swiffer vs. Old Swiffer by jeanniec57
Photo 2701

Day 249: New Swiffer vs. Old Swiffer

I was at an auction with my fiance in 1979 bidding on antiques and this came in the "box lot" .... an original "Swiffer" !
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

JeannieC57

ace
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
741% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise