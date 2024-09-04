Previous
Day 247: Happy Birthday to Me ....Early ! by jeanniec57
Day 247: Happy Birthday to Me ....Early !

I have wanted one of these 3-D printed dragons for a while so I decided it was time ...he is my new office pet !
