Photo 2698
Day 246: Time for Fall Colors
I cleaned my house top to bottom and started to get out the fall decorations ...the summer flowers are away until spring ... all the summer touches are gone and time for fall !
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
JeannieC57
ace
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
