Photo 2602
The Warm Tones
Another shot of the Supply Pond reflections last week.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
connecticut
,
pond
,
fall foliage
,
supply pond
