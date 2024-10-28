Previous
Ghosted Leaves by falcon11
Photo 2603

Ghosted Leaves

These Viburnum leaves faded out to a lovely shade of off-white.
28th October 2024

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very interesting. I didn't realize they turned white. Nice shot.
October 28th, 2024  
