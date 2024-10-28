Sign up
Previous
Photo 2603
Ghosted Leaves
These Viburnum leaves faded out to a lovely shade of off-white.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th October 2024 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
viburnum
,
supply pond
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very interesting. I didn't realize they turned white. Nice shot.
October 28th, 2024
