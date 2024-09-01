Sign up
Mt. Equinox Summit View
I just printed this image for a camera club exhibit, so I thought I'd share it with you. We drove to the top of Mt. Equinox (when we were in Vermon tlast month), and you could see 4 states from the summit.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
vermont
,
mt. equinox
Milanie
ace
Such a pretty landscape - like the mist rising into the clouds
September 1st, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wonderful clouds
September 1st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a beautiful view. Lovely shot.
September 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful and peaceful place
September 2nd, 2024
