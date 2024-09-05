Previous
The Victor? by falcon11
The Victor?

There were 3 male Monarchs battling it out in the sky over the Hammonasset Butterfly Gardens. This one finally settled.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
*lynn
The Monarch posed beautifully for you. Great capture, Allison.
September 6th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger
Perfectly placed and composed
September 6th, 2024  
Rick
Great capture.
September 6th, 2024  
