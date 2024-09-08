Sign up
Previous
Photo 2553
At The Pond
There were just a few remaining water lilies at the pond today.
Update on the Monarch caterpillar: it is still moving into position to create a pupa. I will photograph it once it is done.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
flower
,
blossom
,
pond
,
botanical
,
water lily
,
lily pad
