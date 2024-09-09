Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2554
The View On The Trail
...at the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Wells, ME. We are traveling tomorrow, and I will catch up when we are home.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3051
photos
74
followers
20
following
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th September 2024 2:14pm
Tags
trees
,
river
,
landscape
,
marsh
,
wells me
,
rachel carson nwf
Allison Williams
ace
So peaceful.
September 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully framed
September 11th, 2024
