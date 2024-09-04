Previous
Tonight's Dinner by falcon11
Photo 2549

Tonight's Dinner

.... was foraged from today's hike in my hometown of Guilford. These are nice fresh Chicken-of-the-Woods, and they did taste like chicken. Phil grilled them, then quick sautéed them in butter and served them over risotto.
