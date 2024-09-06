Sign up
Photo 2551
Bulking Up
This Monarch caterpillar started its pupation process yesterday on the siding of our house. The Milkweed Beetles ate most of the Milkweed leaves, but there were two plants left for the caterpillar to forage.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
nature
,
insect
,
caterpillar
,
monarch
,
larva
,
pollinator
Corinne C
ace
Awesome clarity and details!
September 7th, 2024
