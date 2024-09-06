Previous
Bulking Up

This Monarch caterpillar started its pupation process yesterday on the siding of our house. The Milkweed Beetles ate most of the Milkweed leaves, but there were two plants left for the caterpillar to forage.
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Corinne C ace
Awesome clarity and details!
September 7th, 2024  
