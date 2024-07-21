Previous
Hummingbird Moth by falcon11
Photo 2504

Hummingbird Moth

There was a pair of these Hummingbird Moths, also called Clearwing Moths on the Butterfly Bush this morning. The Monarch was busy looking for somewhere to lay its eggs.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
686% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
July 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise