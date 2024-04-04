Sign up
Photo 2396
Pretty in Purple
The Selby Gardens in Sarasota added a beautiful water garden in phase 1 of their expansion.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
flowers
,
botanical
,
water lily
,
lily pads
,
water garden
,
selby gardens
