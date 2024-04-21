Sign up
Previous
Photo 2413
Drama in the Sky
A moody sky before sunset at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, just 4 or 5 miles from our house. There are nice trails along the shore - some on land, and some on man-made boardwalks.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
beach
,
clouds
,
connecticut
,
seascape
,
hammonasset
