In the Gardens by falcon11
Photo 2428

In the Gardens

Tulips and more in the New England Botanic Gardens at Tower Hill, West Boylston, MA. The gardens were full of tulips and other spring bulbs, flowering magnolias, early ephemerals and all kinds of unusual trees.
6th May 2024

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Photo Details

