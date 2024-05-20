Sign up
Previous
Photo 2442
Sunny Yellows
A group of Doronicum in the back garden. They are starting to fade now, but I love looking out the window and seeing that pop of color.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2928
photos
74
followers
21
following
669% complete
View this month »
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th May 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
garden
,
botanical
,
doronicum
