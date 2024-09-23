Sign up
Previous
Photo 2568
A Bit of Fall
Although most trees are still green, I saw this one colorful branch arching out over the pond at Bauer Park. It looks like a fisherman was arcing his pole over this branch too, leaving some fishline behind.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3064
photos
73
followers
20
following
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th September 2024 1:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
branch
,
red
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
bokeh
