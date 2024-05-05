Sign up
Previous
Photo 2427
Woodland Layers
I liked the dogwood blossoms against the background of the forsythia.
I have been away for a few days and will catch up with you when I can.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
flowers
trees
spring
woodland
botanical
dogwood
forsythia
