Previous
Bright Whites by falcon11
Photo 2439

Bright Whites

Our Mariesii Doublefile Viburnum is full and glorious. In the fall it produces red berry-like drupes, much needed food for the birds at that time of year. Pollinators love this shrub too.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
668% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise