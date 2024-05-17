Sign up
Photo 2439
Bright Whites
Our Mariesii Doublefile Viburnum is full and glorious. In the fall it produces red berry-like drupes, much needed food for the birds at that time of year. Pollinators love this shrub too.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
shrub
,
viburnum
,
mariesii doublefile viburnum
