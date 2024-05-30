Sign up
Photo 2452
Rose Close-Up
My Knock Out Roses are blooming, and I took some close-up images of them while they are fresh and new.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
28th May 2024 1:15pm
Privacy
Public
macro
pink
close-up
rose
petals
botanical
camera+2
Corinne C
Delightful!
May 30th, 2024
Peter Dulis
love it
May 30th, 2024
