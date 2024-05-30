Previous
Rose Close-Up by falcon11
Rose Close-Up

My Knock Out Roses are blooming, and I took some close-up images of them while they are fresh and new.
30th May 2024

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Corinne C ace
Delightful!
May 30th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
May 30th, 2024  
