Gooseneck Loosestrife by falcon11
Photo 2479

Gooseneck Loosestrife

The first of many that will bloom along the back of our property.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
679% complete

Peter Dulis ace
so pretty
June 27th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Beautiful. fav
June 27th, 2024  
