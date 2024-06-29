Sign up
Previous
Photo 2482
Drink Up
There were more Bumblebees in the Bee Balm today, and I took the time to take a few shots before my gardening stint. I usually use my long lens for this kind of thing, but this was shot with my 18-135mm shorter lens.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th June 2024 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
blossom
,
botanical
,
bumblebee
,
bee balm
,
monarda
,
pollinator
