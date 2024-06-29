Previous
Drink Up by falcon11
Photo 2482

Drink Up

There were more Bumblebees in the Bee Balm today, and I took the time to take a few shots before my gardening stint. I usually use my long lens for this kind of thing, but this was shot with my 18-135mm shorter lens.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise