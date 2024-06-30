Previous
Waiting Out the Weather by falcon11
Waiting Out the Weather

This catbird was taking a little rest between the showers tonight.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Corinne C ace
An artistic capture
June 30th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice! Looks like a young one.
June 30th, 2024  
