Previous
Photo 2472
Common Milkweed
The milkweed is butterfly-ready, so bring on the Monarchs. I read that these plants support up to 425 different insects and pollinators.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
flowers
milkweed
aesclepias
pollinator plant
