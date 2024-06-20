Previous
Bumblebee Heaven by falcon11
Bumblebee Heaven

This variety of Monarda is called "Balmy Purple." It is shorter and more compact than many Bee Balms, and the bumblebees sure love it.
*lynn ace
These are so pretty. I wish I had some.
