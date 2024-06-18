Previous
Killdeer Chick by falcon11
Photo 2471

Killdeer Chick

The eggs have hatched, and the parents are going crazy trying to keep the little ones contained at the community gardens.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
677% complete

Diana ace
a wonderful capture of this gorgeous little chick!
June 19th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cute beyond words!

June 19th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Fabulous capture! So sweet!
June 19th, 2024  
