Previous
Photo 2514
Feeding Swallowtail
I liked this shot from underneath the butterfly, which was very high up in my butterfly bush. It is missing a piece of its tail, so I can identify it as the same one I saw fluttering around yesterday.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
2
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3009
photos
75
followers
21
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
31st July 2024 2:50pm
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
butterfly bush
,
swallowtail
,
tiger swallowtail
,
pollinator
Peter Dulis
ace
Great
July 31st, 2024
amyK
ace
Terrific close up
July 31st, 2024
