Previous
Feeding Swallowtail by falcon11
Photo 2514

Feeding Swallowtail

I liked this shot from underneath the butterfly, which was very high up in my butterfly bush. It is missing a piece of its tail, so I can identify it as the same one I saw fluttering around yesterday.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
688% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Great
July 31st, 2024  
amyK ace
Terrific close up
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise