Previous
Photo 2513
Long-legged Visitor
This insect has been on the same day lily for two days now. My iPhone identified it as Phanoptera nana or Southern sickle-bush cricket, which "may be called Mediterranean katydid" in California, "where it has become an invasive species."
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
close-up
,
insect
,
blossom
,
katydid
,
day lily
,
camera+2
,
southern sickle-bush cricket
