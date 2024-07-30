Previous
Long-legged Visitor by falcon11
Photo 2513

Long-legged Visitor

This insect has been on the same day lily for two days now. My iPhone identified it as Phanoptera nana or Southern sickle-bush cricket, which "may be called Mediterranean katydid" in California, "where it has become an invasive species."
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

