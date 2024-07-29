Previous
After The Rain by falcon11
Photo 2512

After The Rain

It was a rainy day, so we canceled our camera club meet-up in favor of better weather. I was finally able to get out in the yard around 5 pm, and caught a bee inside this newly flowering hosta.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
