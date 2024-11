The Waning Redwood

This Dawn Redwood may look like an evergreen, but it drops its needles in the fall and grows them back in the spring. All of these orangey needles are now falling off and making a mess in the driveway and yard.



Forgive me for filling in this week. We are headed South soon, and there is a lot to do to prepare. Plus the weather has been rather gusty. Time to find some warmer weather!