Photo 2615
Miniature Everything
This flower is about as big as your thumbnail and the bees were tiny too. I think the flower is in the Aster family and the bees look like Sweat Bees.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
nature
flower
macro
pink
close-up
botanical
bees
aster
sweat bees
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
November 10th, 2024
