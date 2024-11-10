Sign up
Previous
Photo 2616
A View from the Duck Blind
...or it might be a "camera blind." In any event, the structure was built by an Eagle Scout from the town of Chester.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3115
photos
74
followers
20
following
716% complete
View this month »
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
6th November 2024 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
landscape
,
marsh
,
porthole
,
duck blind
,
stewart mckinney nwr
