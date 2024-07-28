Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2511
Giant Resin Bee
Filling in on this day with another shot from the Hammonasset butterfly gardens. This is a rather large bee - about 2" long. They are not considered" good bees."
https://entnemdept.ufl.edu/creatures/MISC/BEES/Giant_resin.html
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3006
photos
75
followers
21
following
687% complete
View this month »
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
Latest from all albums
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
495
2511
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
23rd July 2024 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
bee
,
garden
,
botanical
,
pollinator
,
agastache
,
giant resin bee
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and dof, such beautiful little blooms and colour.
July 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close