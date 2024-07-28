Previous
Giant Resin Bee by falcon11
Giant Resin Bee

Filling in on this day with another shot from the Hammonasset butterfly gardens. This is a rather large bee - about 2" long. They are not considered" good bees." https://entnemdept.ufl.edu/creatures/MISC/BEES/Giant_resin.html
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, such beautiful little blooms and colour.
July 29th, 2024  
