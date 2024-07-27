Sign up
Previous
Photo 2510
Here I Come!
The pollinator garden at the Lyme Library is full of Purple Coneflowers and the bees are quite busy. An overview shot here:
https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2024-07-27
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
2
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3005
photos
75
followers
21
following
687% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th July 2024 9:02am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
flowers
,
insects
,
bees
,
bumblebees
,
purple cone flowers
,
pollinator garden
Peter Dulis
ace
Love these flowers
July 28th, 2024
Christina
ace
Gorgeous shot
July 28th, 2024
