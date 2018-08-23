Chicago River

Found this pic on my camera roll. This was from 2018 on our annual trip to Chicago. Last year we weren’t able to go because of Covid…and I can’t seem to find any good pics from our 2019 trip.



If I didn’t live in New York, I would probably live in Chicago. Though the friendliness of midwesterners still confuses and alarms this paranoid New Yorker. Lol.

