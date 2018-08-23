Sign up
Photo 626
Chicago River
Found this pic on my camera roll. This was from 2018 on our annual trip to Chicago. Last year we weren’t able to go because of Covid…and I can’t seem to find any good pics from our 2019 trip.
If I didn’t live in New York, I would probably live in Chicago. Though the friendliness of midwesterners still confuses and alarms this paranoid New Yorker. Lol.
23rd August 2018
23rd Aug 18
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
23rd August 2018 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
