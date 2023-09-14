Don’t know where to start

Not sure if I’m back regularly but I’m back…trying to avoid the account being inactive and then deleted as a result.



Can’t believe 10 years ago I did my first and only complete 365 project. I never skipped a day or cheated with “filler pics”; I always posted on the day the pic was taken.



I’ve realized the subject matter of my pics hasn’t really changed over the years. I still post pics of food or NY/NYC, sunsets and the beach, my lips or half nekkid selfies. I guess that’s what I like.



In any event, hope all is well. I don’t come here often…I don’t see even half of the people with whom I used to interact with here. But it’s nice to check in and say hi.



So…



Hello!



:)