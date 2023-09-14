Previous
Don’t know where to start by fauxtography365
Don’t know where to start

Not sure if I’m back regularly but I’m back…trying to avoid the account being inactive and then deleted as a result.

Can’t believe 10 years ago I did my first and only complete 365 project. I never skipped a day or cheated with “filler pics”; I always posted on the day the pic was taken.

I’ve realized the subject matter of my pics hasn’t really changed over the years. I still post pics of food or NY/NYC, sunsets and the beach, my lips or half nekkid selfies. I guess that’s what I like.

In any event, hope all is well. I don’t come here often…I don’t see even half of the people with whom I used to interact with here. But it’s nice to check in and say hi.

So…

Hello!

:)
