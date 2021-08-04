Sign up
Photo 670
Summer footwear
Another random shot from my camera roll.
I’m trying to populate my august calendar here with brightly colored pictures.
Watching all the seasons of Schitt’s Creek again. Moira and Alexis are my faves.
“What you did was impulsive, capricious and melodramatic …….BUT, it was also wrong.”
Catherine O’Hara is amazing.
“DAYYY-VID.”
“Fold in THE cheese.”
Lololol.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
0
0
Ms. T
@fauxtography365
I like pictures. Sometimes I take good ones.
670
photos
15
followers
13
following
183% complete
View this month »
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
670
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
4th August 2021 8:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
