Previous
Next
Summer footwear by fauxtography365
Photo 670

Summer footwear

Another random shot from my camera roll.

I’m trying to populate my august calendar here with brightly colored pictures.

Watching all the seasons of Schitt’s Creek again. Moira and Alexis are my faves.

“What you did was impulsive, capricious and melodramatic …….BUT, it was also wrong.”

Catherine O’Hara is amazing.

“DAYYY-VID.”

“Fold in THE cheese.”

Lololol.

4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Ms. T

@fauxtography365
I like pictures. Sometimes I take good ones.
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise