Summer footwear

Another random shot from my camera roll.



I’m trying to populate my august calendar here with brightly colored pictures.



Watching all the seasons of Schitt’s Creek again. Moira and Alexis are my faves.



“What you did was impulsive, capricious and melodramatic …….BUT, it was also wrong.”



Catherine O’Hara is amazing.



“DAYYY-VID.”



“Fold in THE cheese.”



Lololol.



