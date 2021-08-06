For the ‘gram

Picture of my food because why the fuck not. Actually, this is just a place holder for whatever picture I will try to take today. (Which I’m thinking might be another food pic because I’m making a lemon raspberry cake for my mother in law’s bday.)



I have today off and am about to go for a 4 mile run. But I’m procrastinating like crazy. I really don’t want to run — my quads and hammies are kinda sore from leg day the other day. BUT my ass needs to get into a bikini for a beach vacation I’ll be taking in the next couple of weeks so I don’t want to slack. Yay for being able to travel again!!



By the way, this salmon salad was pretty fucking delish.



Remember when salads used to be boring? Like…they literally seemed like something to chew on before the real food. Lol.



Off to run now, I suppose. Unless something else distracts me.

