Shadows on Shingle by fbailey
Photo 1033

Shadows on Shingle

Taken today from Deal Pier with the infrared camera on a rare sunny afternoon.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
love the shadows and soft curves
March 6th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 6th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
lovely
March 6th, 2020  
