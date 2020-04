Fantasy

I took a perfectly harmless shot of the woods yesterday and today attempted to make a fractal image. I had intended a 360 degree version but my computer couldn't cope, so I threw in the towel too. No need to comment, this was pure play, and I won't admit to the amount of time I spent on it! The original version is in the Miscellany album just for my comparison purposes. The YouTube videos make it all look sooo easy ...