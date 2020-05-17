Previous
Time has Flown by fbailey
Photo 1078

Time has Flown

It certainly did today, 5 hours spent gardening and the sundial emerged from the undergrowth. I was intending to try something arty with a dandelion head but sadly they were all seedless. So a bald dandelion it is ...
17th May 2020

FBailey

Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019
