Wildflower

I think it might be Wild Thyme (its leaves smell quite strongly when crushed) but I cannot identify it for certain. Brought home from yesterday's dog walk. I would have liked to have added a few textures but it's been so long since I used them, I cheated and laid it on a very ancient post card.



Thank you all so much for the reception Safe Landing had yesterday, I was both surprised and pleased it went down well:)